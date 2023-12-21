Akyem Oda MP honours 31 public sector workers

Samuel Kyei-Boateng, Akyem Oda Dec - 21 - 2023 , 07:55

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has honoured 31 public sector workers and five professionals in the Birim Central Municipality in the Eastern Region.

Among the awardee professionals were the Commanding Officer of the Jungle Warfare School at Akyem Achiase, Lieutenant Colonel Jacob Cudjoe and the Eastern Regional Correspondent of Adom FM/Tv, Kwasi Azor.

Selection

The MP personally selected the professionals based on their performance and dedication to duty while the outstanding public servants were selected by their heads of departments.

The hardworking public sector workers who were honoured included Detective Corporal Yakubu Mohammed at the Oda Divisional Police Headquarters; Frank Louis Asante (Ghana Education Service); Samuel Sampson Darkwah (Birim Central Municipal Assembly); Amy Agyapomaa (Methodist College of Education); Richna Sarah Ansah (Municipal Health Directorate).

The public sector workers were presented with fridges and television sets while the outstanding professionals were given plagues as their awards.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Akwasi Acquah commended the award winners for their invaluable contribution towards the progress of the municipality and urged them not to relent on their efforts.

He urged them to let discipline, dedication and assiduity be their guiding principles in all their endeavours.

He said in spite of the current economic difficulties facing the nation, he managed to mobilise resources to honour the awardees to encourage them to continue to work harder in the years ahead.

Mr Acquah said although he promised to donate a saloon car to the overall best worker this year, that did not materialise because the award committee could not select the most outstanding worker to merit the award.

He, however, gave the assurance that by all means, the overall best worker would be presented with a saloon car next year.

Congratulations

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central, Victoria Adu congratulated the award winners on working tirelesdly to push the municipality forward.

She said Oda lacked many amenities and urged public sector workers to partner the municipal assembly and central government to work tirelessly to raise the quality of life of the people in the area.

Earlier in a welcome address, Castro Asumadu Addae, the Chairman of the Awards Planning Committee was grateful to the heads of departments and institutions for their cooperation to make the awards ceremony successful.