ECG loss reduction programme begins in Amasaman District

Emmanuel Bonney Dec - 21 - 2023 , 07:50

The Electricity Company of Ghana has inaugurated the Loss Reduction Programme (LRP) in the Amasaman District of the Accra West Region.

The rollout of the programme in the Amasaman District signals a complete coverage of the programme in all eight operational districts in the region.

The LRP is an initiative of the management of ECG to facilitate the installation of MMS-compliant smart meters directly from manufacturers to customers, to improve energy accounting.

Aim

The project aims to ensure the availability of meters to meet service connection requests and reduce system losses.

WINA Technologies, a local Ghanaian meter assembling company, is the contractor assigned to the Amasaman District.

The company is in partnership with Conlog Solutions, a South African-based meter manufacturing company with over 50 years of experience in providing metering solutions in several countries.

At a ceremony to inaugurate the programme, the ECG District Manager for Amasaman, Kingsley Opoku, outlined some challenges facing the district.

He noted that the district struggles with the overwhelming demand for new service connections and replacement of faulty meters, which it was unable to satisfy.

He said that the absence of adequate meters to service the requests leads to revenue loss and customer dissatisfaction.

Interference

The Chief Executive Officer of WINA Technologies, Hudson-Butler, assured ECG that the Conlog meters were designed to withstand all forms of external interference and shocks.

“Throughout the years, Conlog Solutions has mastered the art of perfecting the anti-theft and anti-tampering security features of its meters.

We assure ECG that with our technology, anyone who attempts to engage in any form of illegality will be detected and a signal will be sent to the control centre.

The meter will then deactivate and await official attention from ECG,” she said.

Present at the inauguration was the South African Ambassador to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason.

Also present were the Project Manager, Dr Belinda Yeboah Dwamena; the Meter Supplier’s consultant, Jones Ofori Addo, and the Accra West Region management team.

Excitement

The Acting Accra West General Manager, Emmanuel Ankrah, expressed excitement at the pace at which districts were adapting to recent innovations introduced into the company’s operations.

He noted that the digitisation of many of the company’s internal processes was geared towards improving revenue and service delivery.

Mr Ankrah was hopeful that through the LRP, the shortage of meters would be a thing of the past.

According to him, “inadequate meters to meet service requests have become an excuse for some people to engage in illegalities, robbing the company of much-needed revenue.

Those activities negatively affect the company, since such persons use power without paying”.

He added that the LRP programme will ensure that ECG is able to serve customers promptly and efficiently.

The Accra West region has eight operational districts.

These are Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korle Bu and Nsawam districts.