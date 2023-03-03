Akufo-Addo congratulates Tinubu - calls for deepen strong friendship between Nigeria and Ghana

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Mar - 03 - 2023 , 07:59

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his victory in the 2023 presidential election.

He said he looks forward to working with Tinubu and establishing a stronger bilateral relationship.

He added that it is his expectation that Tinubu would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders.

In a tweet on Thursday, March 2, 2022, he said “On behalf of the Ghanaian people and their Government, I extend warm congratulations to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the Nigerian presidential election of Saturday, 25th February.

“It is my expectation that the President-elect would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders, and deepen even further the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, security, progress and prosperity.

“Warm congratulations, once again, to President-elect Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, and to the people of Nigeria. Best wishes for his and Nigeria’s success.”

In the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, declared Tinubu the winner of the keenly contested election which held last Saturday.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi came second and third respectively in a contest that saw both of them win in 12 states each, just like the President-elect, Tinubu.