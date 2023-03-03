DTI launches committees for Tech Education sector

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI), with the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has launched three Programme Advisory Committees (PACs) to produce industry-ready students in the 'Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

Made up of the Solutions Programme Advisory Committee, the Design Innovation Advisory Committee, and the Entrepreneurship Programme Advisory Committee, the committees constituted part of a partnership to provide relevant training opportunities for young people in the country and the sub-region.

The establishment of the industry-academia PACs by the DTI is expected to bridge the industry-academia divide ensuring that trainees were abreast of contemporary industry trends to make them ready for the world of work.

Activities

The PACs will allow the DTI to tap into the expertise of industry experts to improve curriculum development and increase the employability of learners enrolled in the institute's Welding and Fabrication, Design Innovation and Entrepreneurship programmes.

The committees will advise, advocate and assist DTI in the development of experiential education for learners that aligned with industry and market needs.

In addition, they will focus on curriculum development, ensure quality standards, enhance students’ experience, and improve employment opportunities for learners.

Launching the committees, the Founder and CEO of DTI, Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, emphasised their importance in positioning DTI as a centre of excellence in TVET training in the country, by ensuring that learners were provided with relevant skills and knowledge to meet the needs of industry and the market.

"The launch of the advisory committees will ensure that the right standards and tools are used in preparing our learners to be employable.

An International Finance Expert, Peter P. Constantinou, reiterated the importance of the PACs at the heart of the work that DTI had been doing.

Bridging gap

An engineer and a member of the design Innovation committee commended the DTI for launching the PAC to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

He admonished members of the committees to be committed and give of their best to train the younger generation.