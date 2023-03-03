Prudential Bank supports Village of Hope Orphanage

Daily Graphic Mar - 03 - 2023 , 08:08

THE Prudential Bank Limited (PBL), an indeginous financial institution, has donated assorted items and cash worth GH¢ 35,000 to the Village of Hope Orphanage.

The support is the Bank’s contribution towards the smooth running of the orphanage located at Gomoa in the Central region.

This is the second time in two years that the Prudential Bank is supporting the orphanage with money and assorted items.

Giving back

Making the presentation on behalf of the bank, an officer from the Marketing and Corporate Affairs Department, Jamilla Disu said “As an indigenous bank, we prioritise giving back to society.

It has become part of our culture and our humble gesture today is a testament to our commitment to supporting the vulnerable in our society since our inception,” she said.

She commended the caretakers of the orphanage for their work done so far to raise the children adding that the youth were the future, and it was important to support and give them the right provisions that would help them to excel.

“We will support the efforts to nurture and train our children who no longer have the care of their parents, she said.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Orphanage, the Deputy Group Managing Director, Stakeholder Relations, Kwaku Sarkodie, thanked the bank for honouring its promise to continue to support the operations of the home.

He further called on corporate bodies, non-govermental organisations and philanthropic individuals to support the institution.