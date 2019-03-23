‘Adopt police stations as social responsibility’

The Ghana Police Service has urged benevolent organisations to adopt various police stations in the country as part of their corporate social responsibility
.
Therefore, he said if companies equipped police stations, it would enhance police efficiency in communities.
Occasion
Supt Kumah stated this after some members of the Accra City Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church carried out renovation works and clean-up exercises at the Odorkor Police Station.
The exercise, which was part of the SDA's Global Youth Day celebration, saw the members clean the station, paint the walls and renovate the washroom.
They also donated a fan to the officers and inmates at the police station.
Supt Kumah said the police administration was working under difficult conditions and, therefore, entreated the public to sometimes sympathise with them instead of condemning them at the least opportunity.
SDA adoption programme
The SDA Church earmarks a day every year for the youth to come together to show love and kindness to the needy in their respective communities.
This year, the Global Youth Day focused on supporting orphanages, prisons or hospitals.
The Accra City Conference of the SDA Church this year adopted 12 police stations, orphanages, prisons, hospitals and street children for support.
According to the Head Pastor of the Prince Emmanuel SDA Church, Pastor Divine Ayivor, “The church believes in the physical and spiritual needs of people, hence our decision to embark on such philanthropic services, including undertaking medical screening of more than 1,000 people.”
Advice
For his part, the Youth Director of the Southern Ghana Union Conference of the SDA Church, Pastor Alfred Akwasi Asiem, advised the youth to study hard to become responsible leaders in future, while the President of the Accra City Conference of the church, Pastor Dr Solomon Okoe Trebi Hammond, also urged the needy in society never to give up because God could change their situation at any time.
The beneficiaries expressed appreciation to their benefactors for their kind gesture and appealed to other religious bodies, organisations and individuals to also come to their aid.