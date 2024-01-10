2023 In retrospect

Daily Graphic Jan - 10 - 2024 , 07:24

In Ghana, though women constitute about 51, per cent of the total population, the country has witnessed low participation of women in leadership since independence.

Out of Ghana’s 275 members of parliament (MPs), there are only 40 women representing about 16 per cent. Similarly, only 18 women are appointed as Ministers out of the 86 current ministerial positions, representing about 21 per cent.

The situation is not different at the local government level, where out of the current 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), only 38 are women.

Though these statistics suggest some progress made from previous years, there is still more work to be done to bridge the gender inequality gap.

The Gender Desk brings you some of the activities that were all aimed at ensuring that more women take up decision making positions and also become economically empowered.

January Challenging Heights congratulates minister, deputy

Challenging Heights welcomed the approval by Parliament and the subsequent swearing-in of Lariba Zuweira Abudu and Francisca Oteng Mensah as the substantive Minister and Deputy Minister of the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry respectively.

“We wish to congratulate them on their appointments, approval and swearing-in as the substantive ministers,” a statement signed and issued by the President of the organisation, James Kofi Annan, said.

February GH¢508.7 million needed to eradicate human trafficking by 2026

The Human Trafficking Secretariat (HTS) in the year under review required GH¢508.7 million for the elimination of human trafficking in the country.

Various interventions, including collaborations with various public institutions and civil society organisations, have been captured in the National Plan of Action (NPA) for the Elimination of Human Trafficking in Ghana.

The five-year project, which started in 2022, is expected to end in 2026. The expenditure covers five broad areas, namely prevention, protection, prosecution, partnership, monitoring and evaluation.

March/April ActionAid empowers 34 female household heads

Thirty-four females from the Jaman North District of the Bono Region, who are heads and breadwinners of their households have been trained and equipped with start-up tools by ActionAid Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, to enable them to overcome their vulnerability.

The training was also aimed at empowering these vulnerable female household heads to have decent jobs and prevent them from being recruited into modern slavery practices.

Beneficiaries of the programme were selected from deprived communities in the district and were trained in six different business modules, including tiling, pastries, detergent and block soap production, bead making and beautification (make up/wig/nails artistry).

Foundation to empower women, children launched

A foundation which seeks to empower and support women to develop their potential to the fullest was launched in April 2023.

Dubbed “The Pride of a Woman”, its vision is to help with the social and economic status of women and children in society through the organisation of counselling sessions, crusades and conferences, both locally and internationally.

The foundation also aims to teach and preach the Word of God to provide solutions to some of the social vices that concern women and children in society.

University of Ghana launches Gender Policy

The University of Ghana launched a gender policy aimed at mainstreaming the issue of gender equity in all sectors of the university to enable the realisation of optimal productivity.

The policy covers the university’s gender principles, which include issues concerning staff appointments and promotion, and students enrolment and retention as well as grievance procedures and processes for redress and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms among others.

The purpose of the policy is to address the issue of imbalance in the representation of females in the student population, teaching, administrative, technical and senior management position by providing equal opportunity to members and prospective members of the university community, regardless of gender.

MAY Chiefs, Queens to fight against SGBV

About 40 traditional authorities, including chiefs, queens and opinion leaders in the Central Region have pledged support for the education and campaign against all forms of domestic violence in communities.

They, therefore, called for effective collaboration to promote intensive education on the canker and its prevention in communities.

Speaking at a two-day summit organised by the Domestic Violence Secretariat under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in collaboration with the Christian Health Association of Ghana in Cape Coast, the participants called for intensified education on all fronts to prevent the canker.

Capt Cecilia Erzuah presents award

A Female peacekeeper, Capt Cecilia Erzuah, who has been adjudged as the United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year, has presented her award to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama at a brief ceremony in Accra.

Capt Erzuah served with the United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISFA) in Abyei, South Sudan as the Commander of the Ghana Engagement Platoon.

The award, which was created in 2016, recognises the dedication and efforts of an individual military peacekeeper in promoting the principles of United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security.

June Regional queenmothers pay courtesy call on First Lady

Representatives from some Queenmothers Association from across the country paid a courtesy call on the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to acknowledge her contribution towards the socio-economic growth of the country.

Their visit was to commend her for exhibiting strong leadership qualities, as well as her support to the government’s efforts to improve lives in various communities since she took office as the First Lady.

476 Students attend empowerment summit

Four hundred and seventy-six students from some senior high schools in the Central Region attended an empowerment outreach aimed at preparing them for their future careers.

The participants were also taken through sexual and gender-based violence, its consequences and how to deal with perpetrators.

It was also to encourage them to stay in school and work to achieve their aspirations.

The two-day summit was also to help shape the participants into assertive boys and girls who would focus on their education to attain their goals and aspirations.

• To be continued