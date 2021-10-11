17 Receive Head of State Award sub-licences in C/Region

Seventeen schools and organisations in the Central Region have received the Head of State Award sub-licences to operate as separate award centres in the region.
The institutions comprise 15 senior high schools and two youth organisations who would run and deliver the Head of State Award to young people.
The sub-licences were presented by the Central Regional Minister, Ms. Justina Marigold Assan, and the Board Chairman of the Award Scheme in Ghana, Mr. Harry B. Sintim-Aboagye, at the Cape Coast Nursing and Midwifery Training College.
The Head of State Award Scheme — Ghana (HOSA) is a non-formal education and learning framework that challenges and equips young people between the ages of 14 and 24 for life and work.
It is the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, founded by Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Scheme nature
Sub-licences are presented to youth organisations, institutions and organisations working with young people who use the award framework to challenge and develop the soft skills of young people, equipping them with the needed life and employable skills for life and work.
The Head of State Award Scheme offers a non-formal educational framework and learning framework that empowers and equips young people to find their true purpose, passion and place in the world.
It enhances the learning opportunities of young people outside the walls of the classroom.
Its three award levels of Bronze, Silver and Gold, and four sectional requirements of Community Service, Skills Development, Physical Recreation and Adventurous Journey provide a balanced programme of personal challenge and development, pushing young people to their limits.
Minister excited
The Central Regional Minister said: “I am excited about this sub-licensing partnership to challenge and equip our youth with relevant life skills, confidence and the empowerment to face challenges of our country. I assure you of our commitment to this cause as a Regional Coordinating Council. It is our collective responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our future as a country”.
She congratulated the schools and institutions that received their sub-licences and called on them to work and support one another towards the development and transformation of Ghana.