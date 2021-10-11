Fire destroys Nyinahin Catholic boys dormitory

The Block ‘A’ dormitory of the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School in Atwima Mponua District was last Friday gutted by fire which destroyed all the contents of the six rooms, including the resident of the senior housemaster of the school.
The incident, which was said to have occurred at about 7 p.m. last Friday, lasted for about four hours before being brought under control.
There was no casualty as all the students were at the dining hall for their rosary prayers at the time of the incident.
The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Divisional Officer Grade three (DOIII), Mr Desmond Ackah, said the Atwima Mponua District office of the service received a distress call at around 7:30 p.m. about the incident.
He said due to the intensity of the fire, the personnel had to call for support from Nkawie to help fight the fire.
He said the team managed to bring the fire under control at about 9:30 p.m.
Cause of fire
Mr Ackah said the service had not established the cause of the fire outbreak at the time of going to press and said investigations were underway to determine the cause.
He said all the contents of the rooms, including students mattresses, clothing, books and electrical fittings all got destroyed during the inferno.
Intelligence
A tutor from the school, who wanted to remain anonymous, said there was a circular from the Ghana Education Service to all schools that there was an intelligence that students were going to cause havoc and thus, schools should be on high alert.
The source said last Thursday, there was an attempt to burn the same block but the timely intervention of the students prevented it.
The source said the police were detailed to the school and spent the night and left the following day.
It said the police were to return in the evening of Friday but before “they could return, the whole place was on fire. But we cannot tell if it was set ablaze by the students.”