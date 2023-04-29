Ghana needs hand of God not eloquence, politics — Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Apr - 29 - 2023 , 09:58

This year’s National Prayer Rally will take place daily at the Christian Village Miracle Centre in Accra from Monday, May 1 to 31.

As a non-denominational prayer rally, it will be held annually to seek the face of God in curbing the rising levels of corruption and other social vices ailing the nation.

The month-long event, scheduled from 6a.m. to 8a.m., which runs on the theme: ‘This nonsense must stop,” will bring together religious leaders and worshippers to pray against things that seek to undermine the economic, social and political development of the country.

Launching this year’s event, the convenor of the rally and renowned evangelist, Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, said it was important for political leaders to be humble enough to seek God's face and direction, if the country was to overcome its current economic challenges.

He, thus, encouraged as many people as possible to participate in the month-long event.

Ignoring the God factor

That, Rev. Tetteh said, had become paramount because the nation had been divided on partisan lines, with almost everything, including issues of national interests, being politicised.

He said these had led to leaders and the rest of the nation unconsciously ignoring the God-factor in its discourse, a factor which was adversely affecting the nation’s prosperity and national agenda.

“We need to call on our God as a people to seek His face in a massive united front. A call to prosperity, peace, love, progress and national repentance. As a nation, we need the hand of God today like never before - not eloquence and politics,” he said at a press conference last Wednesday.

Change of mindsets

Rev. Tetteh said the nation had to change its mindset on political, traditional, media, and socio-economic and religious leaderships because the people’s attitude towards building the socio-economic landscape and development had been eroded due to selfish desires and wrong motives.

“Shamefully, our two main political parties have not helped to promote our national agenda and succession plan for Ghana. It is quite worrying that while the NDC did not continue with NPP-led projects while it was in government, the NPP is also doing the same by abandoning the NDC-led projects,” he lamented.

Rev. Tetteh appealed to political actors and the nation as a whole to be very circumspect in their verbal attacks on religious leadership which were based on the misdeeds of some errant members of the religious community.

“I will strongly entreat us all to refrain from engaging in such acts and rather approach religious, political and cultural discussions with decorum and maturity, remember that the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom," he added.

Continuous prayer

Rev. Tetteh also urged the media to dedicate a lot more airtime to discuss issues pertaining to the moral and ethical development of the youth, to empower them with godly values and civic responsibilities for a better country.

The convenor said the continuous peace, religious tolerance and brotherly love that the nation enjoyed must not be taken for granted, adding that it was simply by the infinite grace of God that the country had been spared the chaos, famine, war and diseases that was wiping out large numbers of people in other countries.

“We must continue to pray without ceasing and seek the face of God in all our deliberations. Let us continue to pray for our nation and our leaders to be humble and prayerful as the word of God admonishes,” he added.