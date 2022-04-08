Ghana Lions to hold 4th District Convention

Lions Clubs International District 418 - Ghana will be hold its fourth District Convention from April 29th to 30th, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
The convention which is expected to be attended by over 500 Lions and special guests will bring together state officials and international dignitaries such as the Area Leader for Constitutional Area 8B, District Cabinet Officers and delegates from the 41 Clubs that make up the District.
A statement issued to the media by the Publicity Committee of the Convention said the programme will provide the Association the platform to discuss its performance during the service year, how far it has come and the way forward.
The statement disclosed that during the convention, there will be talks on selected topics including the environment and membership, documentaries on various projects undertaken by Clubs; a policy document that seeks to guide the operations of the Association will also be reviewed.
PHOTO: Lion Dr Paul Obeng (left), being celebrated with a pin by Lion David Owusu Anokye (right), Governor of District 418 - Ghana of Lions Clubs International during a visit to Clubs in Kumasi recently.
Highlights of the convention include a flag - raising ceremony for all the participating Clubs and the parent body.
The climax of the convention will be the handing over of the Governorship of the District by the current District Governor Lion David Owusu Anokye to the District Governor Elect, Lion Emmanuel Kojo Gyimah, who will be installed into office for the 2022 - 2023 Lions Service Year.
There will also be elections for various positions including the First Vice District Governor and the Second Vice District Governor. Lion Kate Baaba Hudson is currently the Second Vice District Governor. Officers for the various cabinet positions will be outdoored.
District 418- Ghana belongs to the largest global service organization known as Lions Clubs International. Over 1.4 million Lion members across the globe stepped up to serve their communities, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"This new global challenge has changed the way Lions live, but their resolve and dedication to help those in need is as strong as it was when it first opened its doors more than 100 years ago", the statement noted.
In these times of adversity, Lions around the world are safely answering the call to service. "From food deliveries for healthcare workers to providing medical supplies where they are needed most", it added.
The statement pointed out that Lions hold themselves to the absolute highest standards in everything they do and their clubs are dedicated to serving others.
The statement emphasised that members freely serve from their hearts and do not expect any personal financial reward.
As part of its ethics, members of the Association are encouraged and reminded that in building up their businesses it is not necessary to tear down another's, the statement added.
PHOTO: Lion Efua Hanson (left), Past President of Kumasi Royal Lions Club receives a Certificate from Lion David Owusu Anokye, Governor of District 418- Ghana of Lions Clubs International during the Governor's visit to Clubs in Kumasi recently.