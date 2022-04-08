Prof. Duncan launches 5-year strategic plan : Delivers 4th public lecture on Peace and Leadership

The President General of the Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission, Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, is set to deliver a fourth public lecture on Peace and Leadership.
The lecture, which will be held at the University of Cape Coast Auditorium on Sunday is on the theme: “Targeting Leadership Across the Globe to Achieve Global Peace”.
The respected businessman will also use the occasion to launch a five-year strategic plan.
Profile of Professor Samuel Duncan
Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, FCIDA, is a native of Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana. He was born with the mark of the crucifix on his forehead on February 19, 1966. This made his parents believe he would grow to join the priesthood.
He had his secondary school education at the Takoradi Secondary School and Ghana National College.
During this period, young Ato, as he was passionately called, realised that there was potential in him and that he had something for this world but could not determine what it was.
In the year 1987, he had a scholarship to study Medicine in Russia but later deferred to study “The Divine Law” (The law out of which everything including nature itself emanated).
Background
He believes that “To every problem, there is a solution. Where a problem cannot be solved, it means the requisite knowledge out of which the solution could be drawn has not yet been acquired”.
He believes that the numerous problems the world has no answers to are due to the lack of knowledge from which the solutions could be drawn. Cure for HIV/AIDS, Cure for Cancers, Cure for Renal Diseases and many chronic diseases and most importantly, Peace Of The World.
At the age of 22, young Ato Duncan, as he was affectionately called, began a praying and fasting retreat from July 29 to July 31, 1988, during which he requested from God why he was on Earth.
Messenger of God
Prof. Duncan realised himself as a Messenger of God Almighty in this present generation with a great task — “Peace Of The World”.
He was then contemplating on how he could acquire knowledge for this great and glorious task which was his passion and sole aim to achieve in life — “Global Peace”.
He realised that before education started, knowledge existed long before creation. He realised that he needed the greatest knowledge and power ever descended for this Great Mission and that could only be found in God Almighty.
On November 13, 1988, young Ato Duncan denied himself of all earthly pleasures.
Divine Knowledge
He gave everything he had to friends and entered the wilderness in search of a cave to fast and pray for the Divine Knowledge of GOD. He finally landed on a hilltop at Adanse Praso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
Young Ato Duncan prayed and fasted for forty days and forty nights from November 20, 1988 to December 29, 1988 for the divine knowledge of GOD, since no university in the world has answers to the numerous problems the world is encountering.
On November 22, 1988 around 1:00 am, a voice came from the sky saying, ‘You Are The Centre Of Awareness”.
So “The Centre of Awareness” was a title given to Professor Samuel Ato Duncan. He then chose to name his organisation “The Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission”.