Ga Manye's funeral: Court sets injunction aside, funeral to go ahead

Justice Agbenorsi Oct - 26 - 2023 , 17:00

The High Court in Accra has set aside an injunction preventing the funeral of the late Ga Manye's funeral from taking place.

In a ruling Thursday [Oct 26, 2023] the General Jurisdiction of the High Court presided over by Justice Patrick Baayeh, said it granted the injunction in error because the applicants of the motion that gave rise to the injunction failed to give the court the true state of affairs.

Applicants

The application for injunction was filed by the Head of Antie We of Kpone, and 8 others against Nii Adotey Otintor II, and Yaa Yarley Sarkodie Amoah — Chairman and Secretary of the Funeral Committee.

On Oct 25, 2023, the injunction was subsequently granted by the court, preventing the funeral from taking place.

But the court has since lifted the injunction.

“In fairness to the parties therefore, the Order of Interim Injunction granted on October 25, 2023 is hereby set aside,” the judge said in his new ruling.