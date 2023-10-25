Ga Many3 funeral: All you need to know about the suspension of commercial activities

GraphicOnline Oct - 25 - 2023 , 12:47

In a solemn gesture of respect and farewell to the late Ga Many3, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, Queen Mother of the Ga State, the Ga Traditional Council has announced the suspension of all commercial activities across the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

This declaration follows the Ga Traditional Council's conscientious effort to inform various stakeholders, including the government, traditional rulers, and partners within the diaspora.

Mr. Ayi Kwei Otoo, the Spokesperson of the Ga Traditional Council, addressed the press on Tuesday at the Ga Mants3 Palace, revealing that the Asafo companies will be stationed at major market centres to ensure the closure of all shops, thereby halting commercial activities.

Defiance of this order will result in appropriate punishment, the specific mode of which will be determined in the presence of the Ga Traditional Council following the funeral activities. It is important to note that the suspension will be observed only on Saturday, October 28, dismissing earlier reports of a three-day suspension.

To manage traffic during the funeral period and prevent congestion, Mr. Otoo mentioned that the Motor Traffic Transport Department (MTTD) will be actively involved.

Parents were advised to exercise vigilance and ensure the safety of their children during this mourning period, as there may be individuals who seek to take advantage of these sensitive times.

Mr. Sylvester Jude Kpakpo Parker Allotey, a member of the Funeral Committee, outlined the schedule of events for the funeral. Commencing from Tuesday, October 24 to Sunday, October 29, 2023, the activities will encompass parades, cultural displays, and religious ceremonies.

The inter-denominational burial service across the Ga State will take place on Saturday, October 28, commencing at the Ga Mantse Palace from 0900 to 1100 hours. Subsequently, the final funeral rites, including the thanksgiving service, will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church.

In response to recent speculations surrounding the funeral, Mr. Allotey confirmed that the funeral will proceed as planned, serving as a celebration of the late Queen Mother's remarkable legacy and contributions to the Ga State and the nation.

Naa Dedei Omaedru III, the late Queen Mother of the Ga State, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the age of 88.

Naa Omaedru was known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah and she was installed Ga Manye in 1963 when she was 29.

She passed away at her Dansoman residence, surrounded by her loved ones, on December 26, 2022.

Credits

During her reign, Naa Omaedru was credited for selflessly devoting her life to public and voluntary service and championing important issues crucial to peace, education and opportunities for young people, especially the girl-child.

These included seeking the welfare of the girl-child and women to safeguard their future, setting a remarkable example of leadership to queenmothers in the Ga State.

She also stood for peace and unity and promoted these, not only among the people of the Ga State but also all Ghanaians, and advocated a united approach to the meaningful development of her people.

Charity

Naa Omaedru was known for her charity work, and in 2004, she donated items worth $12 million to the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled at the Ghana National Rehabilitation Centre in Accra.