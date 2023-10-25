NAM 1 threatens to go for his GH¢2.5 million from Police

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 25 - 2023 , 11:26

Embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1 says he will go back to the Ghana Police Service and take the GH¢2.5 million given to the police to be distributed to customers of Menzgold, whom he owes.

NAM 1 in radio interview on Accra-based Starr FM on Wednesday morning (October 25) and monitored by Graphic Online said the police acted in bad faith by forwarding the GH¢2.5 million to the Bank of Ghana.

He explained that the agreement he had with the police was to have them provide a desk where Menzgold officials could distribute the money.

“The intent was not to give money to the police to distribute. We went to the police because we wanted security. The agreement with the police was to have them provide a desk where we could distribute the money.

“I am surprised the money has been deposited at the Bank of Ghana. I will go back to the police and ask them to give the money back to me because that was not the arrangement we had,” he added.

He added that if the police cannot assist in the distribution of the money, he will make his own security arrangements and have the money distributed to customers.

Mr. Mensah further stated that he “only contacted the police to give us security” adding that “the court has no responsibility to pay my customers.”

The Police, on the advice of the Office of the Attorney-General, on Friday, October 20, 2023, received an amount of GH₵2.5 Million from Nam 1.

In a statement, the Police administration indicated that the said amount has been deposited in the Police Exhibit account at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for the attention of the Court.

But NAM 1 said that was not the agreement and insisted he would go for the money.

