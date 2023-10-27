Expect power outages due to limited gas supply – GRIDCo

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 27 - 2023 , 05:07

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), the operator of the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS), has attributed the power outages being experienced in some parts of Ghana to limited gas supply to Tema.

This, according to GRIDCo has created a supply gap of 550MW during peak time.

GRIDCO in a press statement on Thursday, [Oct 26, 2023] said parts of the country will experience power challenges during peak times.

“This will affect power supply to consumers in some parts of the country. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” GRIDCo stated.

Attached below is a copy of GRIDCo's statement