Lydia Ezit of The Mirror newspaper nominated for biotech award

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 26 - 2023 , 16:20

A senior reporter with The Mirror newspaper, Lydia Ezit, has been nominated for the 2023 Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) media awards in Ghana.

The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) media award is part of an effort to promote excellence in science journalism and appreciate the contribution of journalists in promoting sustainable agricultural technologies.

The OFAB Media Awards provide an opportunity to help enhance knowledge-sharing and awareness creation of agricultural biotechnology.

This is to help raise the understanding and appreciation of the technology and contribute to building an enabling environment for informed and timely decision making.

Ms Ezit would be honoured together with other journalists who have contributed to discussions on the agriculture sector in Ghana.

This year’s edition, which is the sixth of its kind, is on the theme: “Credible science reporting; A tool for science-led economic development in Ghana."

The OFAB media awards operates in 10 countries, namely Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique, and Malawi.

Winners from each country will compete at the continental level.