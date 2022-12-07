Ga Central Clinic receives first ultrasound scan machine

The Ga Central Municipal Health Directorate has received its first ultrasound scan machine worth GH¢103,600 from an International Engineering Consultancy firm, SMEC.
The donation, which formed part of SMEC’s corporate social responsibility, was to support comprehensive maternal health delivery at the directorate which provides healthcare needs to more than 300,000 people.
The company’s West African Manager, Jose Fernandes, handed over the machine to the Ga Central Municipal Director of Health, Dr Esther Odame-Asiedu, at the Ga Central Clinic in Accra last Tuesday.
Presentation
Mr Fernandes explained that the company, which had been in operation in the country since 1976, believed in supporting the delivery of good maternal health care to local communities.
He said it was important that SMEC was able to contribute to quality healthcare delivery in the country through its corporate social responsibilities.
"For us, it is a special occasion and a very important one because we are integrated in Ghana, and Ghana for us is very important as a company, and that is why we could convince the committee to bring this project to us here in Ghana," he told the media.
“I am hopeful that the company will continue to contribute to Ghana's development in diverse ways in the future through CSR,” he added.
Gratitude
Dr Odame-Asiedu, in expressing gratitude on behalf of the Health Directorate, noted that one of the Directorate’s major challenges was the lack and inadequate facilities to enable it to discharge its duties effectively despite the number of pregnant women that thronged the hospital.
She assured SMEC that the machine would be put to good use to ensure quality health care adding, "We are going to make good use of the donation and ensure that we are able to render quality health service to the people, especially our pregnant mothers, so that they don't have to go very far out of the district.
You can imagine if in the whole municipality you come to a public health facility and there is no scan, it means that you have to go out of the municipality or go to a private facility to get that service,” she added.