G-Pak celebrates Golden Jubilee

Emmanuel Bonney Jul - 27 - 2023 , 06:55

A Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Dr Valentin Mensah, has challenged G-PAK Limited, a subsidiary of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), to have a strategy for the next 50 years as it celebrates its Golden Jubilee.

“G-PAK has done so well and at the moment, you are one of the top presses in the country and that there is the need to have a strategy for the next 50 years as well,” Dr Mensah said during the celebration of G-PAK’s 50th anniversary in Accra last Tuesday.

He commended G-PAK for the successes chalked up so far, adding that 50 years was no mean achievement.

“After 50 years you have every right to celebrate today.

On behalf of the board and management, we would like to thank you all for the hard work — both G-PAK and staff of the GCGL.

You have done so well.”

Dr Mensah, who is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the GCGL, said not all state-owned enterprises could boast of an organisation such as G-PAK.

Commendation

For his part, a former board chairman of G-PAK, Nana Otuo Acheampong said for the few years he was at G-PAK, “we were able to make some impact.”

Among such impact, he said, was the purchase of new machines from Holland to augment the existing ones.

A member of the Board of the GCGL, Ivy Austin, said G-PAK was dear to the company in view of its position in the printing industry.

“More grease to your elbow and a happy 50th anniversary,” she said.

For his part, Mr Mate-Kole said the company was going digital and that vision was clear.

Honours

As part of the celebration, themed: “Experience Our Heritage”, 20 staff of G-PAK received cash awards and award shields for their dedication to work and long service.

The fun-filled event saw staff who distinguished themselves in the various units of the organisation, as well as those who have served for 10 years or more being recognised for their respective contributions.

A 50th anniversary cake was also cut, while a minute’s silence was observed for the departed members of the company.

They were the immediate-past General Manager, James Dadzie, Comfort Adofo Kissi and Francis Fievor.

Awardees

The awardees included the acting General Manager, Kingsley Mate-Kole; Ernestina Awatey, Paul Asare, Esther Dankwa, Lester Agyare, Benjamin Nyarko, Bernard Asare, Daniel Mensah, Joana Kissiwa and Eza Quaye.

The rest were Bernard Nyarko, Isaac Frimpong, Gad Kumi Yiadom, John Oduro, Janet Asiedua, Benjamin Amissah, Doreen Sackey, Matilda Osabutey and Justice Edem.

Leading the GCGL team at the ceremony was the Managing Director, Ato Afful, who doubles as the Board Chairman of G-PAK Limited.

Others included the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey; GCGL Solicitor, Stephen Sah; Director of Technical Services, Charles Amoako; a former Board Chairman of G-PAK, Nana Otuo Acheampong; Head of Information Systems of the GCGL, Christabel Addo Mfoamfo, and the Head of Design Unit at GCGL, Esther Somuah.

Background

G-Pak was established in 1973 as Graphic Packaging, a fully-owned subsidiary of the GCGL, then known as Graphic Corporation.

It subsequently commenced operations as a key strategic business unit responsible for the commercial printing and packaging business of the company.

The SBU started off with the production of quality labels and skillets for two of Ghana’s prized manufacturing firms — Unilever Ghana Limited and Pioneer Tobacco Company (PTC), later rebranded as British American Tobacco Company (BAT) — among other firms.