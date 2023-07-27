No licences granted to exploit lithium — Lands Ministry

Emmanuel Bonney Jul - 27 - 2023 , 06:30

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has denied reports that the government has granted licences to several companies to exploit the country’s lithium resources against the national interest.

It said the stories were false and that no company had been granted a lease, licence or permit to exploit, mine or produce lithium in the country.

“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to various publications in a section of the media to the effect that the government of President Akufo-Addo has granted licences to several companies to exploit the country's lithium resources against the national interest.

These stories are totally false,” a statement from the ministry said.

It stressed that various explorations for the mineral were currently ongoing and that the ministry had submitted a policy proposal for the regulation, exploitation and management of the country's green minerals, including lithium, which was currently being scrutinised by Cabinet.

It added that the overarching goal of the policy was to ensure that the exploitation of those critical minerals benefited the people of Ghana and the true owners of the resources.

“When approved, it will form the basis for all agreements, leases, licences, and permits for the exploitation and utilisation of our green minerals,” it said.

Minister

The statement said the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, had stated on several platforms at both local and international levels that the government was committed to ensuring that the exploitation of those minerals and others was done in accordance with the national interest.

It assured the public that the ministry remained committed to the efficient, effective and sustainable exploitation and management of the natural resources of the country.

That, it said, was in the spirit of transparency, anchored on integrity and utmost good faith, for the benefit of the Ghanaian.