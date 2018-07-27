Graphic Online

G-PAK attains 45th milestone

BY: Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson, ACCRA
Mr Ransford Tetteh (2nd left), Acting Managing Director, GCGL, together with Mr James Dadzie (left), MD, GPAK, Limited, Nana Otuo Acheampong (3rd left), Board Chairman, GPAK Limited, Dr Adu Anane Antwi (4th left), former Board Chairman, GPAK, Limited and other guest, cutting the anniversary cake as GPAK to mark the 45th anniversary celebration of GCGL in Accra.
The Graphic Packaging (G-PAK), a subsidiary of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), has marked its 45th anniversary. The company has over the years provided excellent printing and packaging services to the book industry, manufacturing companies, as well as the advertising world.

Its clients over the years, have included Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), Ghana Oli Limited (GOIL) and Joy Industries.

Last Wednesday, G-PAK marked the anniversary with a cocktail, at which awards and prizes were presented to seven workers for their long and dedicated services.

They were Mr James Dadzie, Managing Director of the company, Esther Danquah, Harriet Arthur, Dora Nyarko, David Odamitey, Samuel Nyarko and George Oduro.

Transformation

The Acting Managing Director of the GCGL, Mr Ransford Tetteh, in a brief address at the event, said G-PAK had undergone transformation which had made it a very strong brand.


“Today, G-PAK is a fully fledged company. This transformation shows that the company has come a long way and it is doing very well,’’ he said.

Recall

He recalled how G-PAK used to be the cash cow for the GCGL in the 1980s when the GCGLmother company encountered certain challenges.

“In the 1980s when Graphic faced difficulties, it was G-PAK at the time that helped to pay salaries and most of the things Graphic is now enjoying as a company,’’ he recalled.

For his part, the Managing Director of G-PAK, Mr Dadzie, said: “G-PAK is moving onto the next level, and we are poised to do much better to become the envy in the printing and packaging industry.’’

History

G-PAK was established in 1973 as a department of GCGL. It became a subsidiary of the GCGL in 1976 and underwent transformations to

The company now has its own management team and board of directors.