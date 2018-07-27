G-PAK attains 45th milestone

The Graphic Packaging (G-PAK), a subsidiary of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), has marked its 45th anniversary
. The company has over the years provided excellent printing and packaging services to the book industry, manufacturing companies, as well as the advertising world.
Its clients over the
Last Wednesday, G-PAK marked the anniversary with a cocktail, at which awards and prizes were presented to seven workers for their long and dedicated services.
They were Mr James Dadzie, Managing Director of the company, Esther Danquah, Harriet Arthur, Dora Nyarko, David Odamitey, Samuel Nyarko and George Oduro.
Transformation
The Acting Managing Director of the GCGL, Mr Ransford Tetteh, in a brief address at the event, said G-PAK had undergone
“Today, G-PAK is a fully fledged company. This transformation shows that the company has come a long way and it is doing very well,’’ he said.
Recall
He recalled how G-PAK used to be the cash cow for the GCGL in the 1980s when the GCGLmother company encountered certain challenges.
“In the 1980s when Graphic faced difficulties, it was G-PAK at the time that helped to pay salaries and most of the things Graphic is now enjoying as a company,’’ he recalled.
For his part, the Managing Director of G-PAK, Mr Dadzie, said: “G-PAK is moving onto the next level, and we are poised to do much better to become the envy in the printing and packaging industry.’’
History
G-PAK was established in 1973 as a department of GCGL. It became a subsidiary of the GCGL in 1976 and underwent transformations to
The company now has its own management team and board of directors.