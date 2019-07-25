Former Black Stars goalie, Olele, arrested for motor traffic offence

A former Black Stars goalkeeper and current goalkeeper trainer, Richard Kingston, also known as Olele, has been arrested for flouting motor traffic regulations.
He was arrested at the East Legon tunnel in Accra on Thursday morning together with 21 other drivers as part of a campaign against indiscipline on the roads being spearheaded by the police in collaboration with Citi TV.
Also caught in the web was the driver of a v8 with a Commissioner whose identity isn’t immediately known.
The impounded vehicles were sent to the East Legon police station while 18 of the drivers have been processed for prosecution at the Abeka motor court.
According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Simon Tenku of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, most of the drivers implicated in Thursday’s operation were neglecting the road signs.
Meanwhile, the Police administration has cautioned police officers to desist from breaking traffic regulations under the guise of “emergency” situations.
An internal memo from the police said any police officer found flouting any of the traffic laws will be sanctioned.
The Police Service in the memo also warned officers that video recordings of any violation will be shared with the public.
Credit: Citinewsroom.com