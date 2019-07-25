CAGD to blacklist financial institutions over unsolicited loan messages

The Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD) says it will publish a list of financial institutions and its agents found engaging in the issuance of unsolicited messages to government employees.
This comes on the back of several warnings from the CAGD to the said institutions to desist from sending messages to government employees encouraging and soliciting them to obtain loans.
A statement signed by the Acting Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, said despite having numerous meetings with the said institutions on the matter, it still receives complaints from employees on government’s payroll, civil society organisations and the Data Protection Commission.
"The Controller and Accountant General’s Department shall with immediate effect blacklist and subsequently publish the names of any Financial Institution or its Agent found engaging in the issuance of unsolicited messages to employees on Government of Ghana Payroll.
“The Department reminds and wants it to be known to all Third Party Institutions that it is illegal and an affront to the Data Protection Act for any entity or persons to send unsolicited messages to people who ordinarily have no business transaction with the institution or person,” the statement said.
It therefore advised the said institutions to desist from engaging in the issuance of unsolicited messages to government employees.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page