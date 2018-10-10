Fire guts Ashanti Region GES office

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service was on Sunday, October 7, 2018, gutted by fire, resulting in the destruction of personal files of staff of the service and other valuables
.
Other items destroyed by the fire included office furniture, television sets and computers.
All the items in the two offices were burnt beyond recognition. Files were burnt to ashes with computers completely destroyed and furniture smouldered.
The roofing of the offices was also destroyed in the process and all the louvre blades of the office shattered.
Media briefing
Briefing the media in Kumasi on the incident, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of GES, Mr Mark Ofori, said information reached some of the staff that the building was on fire around 8 a.m. that morning.
He said the National Fire Service was called and they quickly responded and helped to put out the fire.
Mr Ofoti said they were supported by the police who maintained order around the place.
He said the police and the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service had begun investigations into the incident.
The Regional Director of the GES, Mrs Mary Owusu Achiaw, later visited the fire scene and described the incident as a great loss to the nation.
She said a wealth of information on senior officers of the service in the region had been