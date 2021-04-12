‘Fault’ caused Monday afternoon power outages - GRIDCo

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says power outages in parts of the country Monday afternoon, were caused by a fault on its Aboadze-Anwomaso transmission line.
GRIDCo in a press statement said following the fault experienced in the power system which led to the loss of supply to some parts of the country, its technical team "immediately initiated restoration efforts and was able to fix the transmission network within 30-minutes."
“GRIDCo is working with relevant players in the generation and distribution chain to resume power transmission to all affected areas”, the company assured, adding that more than 80% of the affected substations had been fully restored as at the time it issued the statement late Monday afternoon.
GRIDCo said efforts were ongoing to restore the remaining 20%, and expressed deep regrets for any inconvenience caused.
