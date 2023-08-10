Equity Health Insurance wins two awards at the Ghana Insurance Awards

GraphicOnline Aug - 10 - 2023 , 06:21

Ghanaian health insurance company, Equity Health Insurance has been adjudged, the Emerging Brand of the Year in the private health category at this year’s Ghana Insurance Awards. They also won the Product Innovation category.

The awards ceremony which came off recently, brought together health practitioners, and non-governmental agencies among others.

The Chief Executive Officer of Equity Insurance, Elton Fredrick Afari noted that as an indigenous company, their ultimate mission was to ensure quality healthcare is accessible and affordable to and for all Ghanaians.

“We have been providing people who subscribe to our services with quality and affordable healthcare support. And from all indications, we are not stopping now, everyone deserves quality healthcare.

"We want to get to a point where what we deliver is equitably spread across the ecosystem so all stakeholders can benefit. Equity is here for the ordinary Ghanaian," he said.

Equity

Equity works with accredited Health Service Providers (HSPs).

They offer product options that are tailor-made for all categories of businesses both big and small corporations and all levels of employees including individual and family packages.

Awards

Ghana Insurance Awards seeks to celebrate the achievements of individuals and companies who have distinguished themselves in the industry in the year under review.

Since its inception in 2018, the awards scheme seeks to promote the growth of the insurance industry through progressive competition, innovation and adherence to the highest professional standards.