Enforce safety regulations at mining sites - Jinapor

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has urged the Minerals Commission to intensify its monitoring activities to ensure that health and other safety measures are duly implemented at mining sites.
He said the explosion that occurred at Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni Valley municipality in the Western Region, was a wake-up call for the commission to up its game to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations.
"The incident at Appiatse shows that the extractive industry requires a robust health and safety regime," Mr Jinapor added.
Presentation
The minister was speaking after presenting 20 Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicles and other equipment to the Minerals Commission in Accra yesterday to facilitate its monitoring activities.
The equipment included 10 blast monitors, 187 computers, 68 laptops, 11 photocopiers, 29 printers, three survey equipment and three projectors.
Mr Jinapor said the government was aware of the critical role the commission played in the mining industry, hence the decision to resource it to enable it to carry out its activities.
"You need resources to work effectively. I know you have been working hard, but 2022 must be a year of action, so ramp up your effort," he added.
The minister advised the commission to put the vehicles and the equipment to judicious use.
Support
The Board Chairman of the Minerals Commission, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, said the vehicles and the equipment would support the commission to effectively monitor activities in the mining sector.
"Appiatse is a wake-up call for the commission to do more to ensure that the mining industry delivers within a safe environment," she said.
For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the commission, Mr Martin Ayisi, assured the minister that the vehicles and the equipment would be put to good use.