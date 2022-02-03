Recover proceeds of crime – A-G charges EOCO

The Attorney–General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, has challenged the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to step up efforts to recover proceeds of crime to serve as a disincentive to criminals, saying crime should not be rewarded.
"Crime ought not to pay; crime ought not be rewarding. Perpetrators of crime must have the proceeds obtained by the state, as stipulated by the law," he added.
Mr Dame, who was speaking during a working visit to the Head Office of EOCO last Tuesday, described the quantum of money recovered by EOCO over the years as not impressive and said it was time for the investigative body to build its capacity to recover more proceeds of crime.
Per Section 3 (a) of the EOCO Act, 2010 (Act 804), the office is mandated to investigate crimes such as financial loss to the state, money laundering, human trafficking, prohibited cyber activity, tax fraud and other such serious offences.
Section 3(b) of Act 804 also gives EOCO the power to take steps to recover the proceeds of such crimes.
Visit
Mr Dame visited EOCO as part of a nationwide tour of agencies under his outfit to familiarise himself with their operations, as well as address challenges.
He was accompanied by his two deputies — Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah and Ms Diana Asonaba Dapaah — as well as the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa; the Solicitor General, Mrs Helen Akpene Awo Ziwu, and the Director of the Legislative Drafting Division, Mrs Mavis Amoa.
Mr Dame also inaugurated a new cell for EOCO and described the old one as not meeting human rights standards.
Investigations
The A-G further urged EOCO to conduct extensive investigations to unravel the facts behind the serious financial crimes bedeviling the country and sapping its scare resources.
He said the unearthing of complex financial crimes such as tax evasion must be a critical focus of EOCO.
“There must be prosecution of big tax offenders because the government’s effort at providing social intervention policies such as the free SHS and Planting for Food and Jobs will come to naught if we cannot raise taxes,” Mr Dame said.
He acknowledged the fact that the conditions of service of staff of EOCO needed to improve to encourage them to work harder, saying: “We have worked on the final draft of a law which will change EOCO’s status and enhance the conditions of service of workers.”
He also announced that EOCO would receive 13 vehicles as part of the 90 vehicles to be distributed to agencies under the A-G’s Department tomorrow.
Challenges
The Executive Director of the EOCO, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, said organised crime had evolved and advanced over the years and, therefore, her outfit needed motivated staff and adequate logistics to fight it.
She mentioned budgetary constraints and the high attrition rate, especially among its lawyers, as part of the challenges EOCO was facing.
According to her, EOCO had, within four years, lost about 11 of its lawyers to other organisations due to poor working conditions.
“Despite these challenges, we are committed to managing with what we have and will continue to work hard to effectively discharge our mandate,” she said.
