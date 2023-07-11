Energy Minister named Overall Africa Role Model in Politics, Governance

Daily Graphic Jul - 11 - 2023 , 11:18

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been conferred with the Overall Africa Role Model in Politics and Governance at 14th MTN Pulse Africa Role Model Awards.

Organised by the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), the award recognised the Energy Minister’s position as “one of Africa’s Most Distinguished Role Models and Transformational Leaders in the corporate world, an elite listing of influential and inspiring leaders”.

The President of YPYC, Andy Osei Okrah, said the award recipients constituted the finest selection of the most outstanding personalities who have truly excelled as transformational leaders and role models impacting society.

“The award winners are few and were carefully chosen on the back of several considerations”.

“You are dexterous, tolerant, resolute and endowed with political far sightedness, a virtue not lost on your constituents and the public at large.

A golden fish cannot be hidden” portions of the citation presented to the Minister read.

In a brief remark, Dr Prempeh expressed appreciation to God for the divine strength to serve his country diligently and to inspire young leaders.

“I am humbled by this recognition and wish that together we contribute our quota to make our country great and strong,” he said.

By the award, the minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, joins the league of past award recipients in the category such as former Presidents Rawlings, Kufuor and Mahama.

The category also includes the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, distinguished academics and other dignitaries of society.