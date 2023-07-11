KMA supports KATH with waste receptacles

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Jul - 11 - 2023 , 11:52

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) last Thursday presented 50 dustbin containers to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), as part of its support to help the management of the facility to keep the place clean.

It was also to ensure that the hospital managed its waste properly and kept the place neat and conducive for healthcare provision.

At a short ceremony to hand over the items to the hospital, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of KMA, Sam Pyne, said the assembly was aware of the volume of waste generated at KATH and the challenge it posed to the facility.

Assistance

He said the assembly, therefore, decided to assist them with the waste bins it received from the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

"I am aware of the volume of waste at Komfo Anokye and being a facility dear to my heart I decided to present these 50 pieces to them to manage the waste,” he said.

He said the assembly would periodically assess the situation at KATH and other institutions in Kumasi and supply them when it takes delivery of some more bins.

The KMA, he said, was currently distributing some of the bins to some selected senior schools and outfits in Kumasi.

Mr Pyne said the objective was to keep the city clean and tidy.

Appreciation

The Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, thanked the assembly for the gesture and commended the MCE for his support since assuming office some eight months ago.

The donation of the bins, he said, would help the facility to deal with waste.

"This donation of bins by the Mayor goes to show the kind of heart he has for us and the commitment to ensure we work to deal with sanitation issues here and we are most grateful," Professor Addai-Mensah stated.