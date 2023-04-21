Eid-ul-Fitr: Ghanaian Muslims end fasting after moon sighting in Ashanti region

GraphicOnline Apr - 21 - 2023 , 13:33

Ghanaian Muslims marked the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm) on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with the sighting of the moon at Kenyase-Truba in the Kwabre east district of the Ashanti Region.

The Hillal Committee - Ghana, the body responsible for coordinating the moon sighting in Ghana, confirmed the sighting, which means there will be no fast observed on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, announced on Thursday evening that Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, will be observed on Saturday, April 22, 2023, based on the moon sighting.

The Ramadan period has ended after 29 days of fasting, with the Eid-ul-Fitr officially observed on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Ghana.

The Ghanaian government has also declared Monday, April 24, 2023, as a public holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.