Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and UAE Embassy donate to Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs

GraphicOnline Apr - 21 - 2023 , 12:52

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, Founder and Group Chairman of the Afro Arab Group of Companies, has donated food items and undisclosed cash to the Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs, with the support of the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Ghana, led by His Excellency Amer Jamil Alalawi.

The donations are part of his special extension of benevolence to Muslims during the month of Ramadan, as the Islamic world observes the 30-day fasting exercise.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, who is also the Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development for the Zongo and Inner Cities in Ghana, assured the Chiefs that he would extend the blessings bestowed on him by the Almighty Allah to bring development and, most importantly, help defeat poverty in the Zongo and Inner Cities.

He pledged to use the blessings to help the development of the Zongo Communities across the country and also help defeat poverty.

The Acting Chairman of the Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs, Chief Seidu Louis, expressed their profound gratitude to Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the donations during the Ramadan month and sought prayers from the Almighty Allah to increase the young philanthropist to do more for the Zongo Communities.

The Mayor of Nima, Abdul Fatahu, has hinted that he will embark on a house-to-house float to disseminate the initiative from Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and the Afro Arab Group to inhabitants in the Zongos.

He added that he will champion the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals number 1, which talks about Poverty, and noted that once poverty is defeated, all the other SDG Goals would be accomplished.

Last week, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu made history by handing over an ultra-modern lavatory he built for the house he was born and bred in for the first time in 36 years.

He urged every home in the Zongo Communities that needs a toilet facility to contact the Afro Arab Group so that they can build the toilet facility for them to pay in flexible payment plans without interest.