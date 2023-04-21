Man shoots 'Kumasi - Adum' woman multiple times at close range

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Apr - 21 - 2023 , 10:50

The police in Kumasi are on a manhunt for a man who allegedly fired multiple shots to kill a woman at Adum in Kumasi on Thursday night.

He is said to have fired five times at close range which resulted in the death of the woman, identified as 26-year-old Victoria Dapaa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa.

The man, yet to be identified, Graphic Online understands jumped into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle - commonly referred to as Pragya in Ghana] and bolted.

The incident happened around 10pm on Thursday night [April 20, 2023] around Dufie Towers behind Aseda House.

The woman, said to be a mother of one, was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was seen chatting with the deceased before shooting her at close range.

“After the first two shots, she was pleading with the guy to stop and he added three more shots before jumping into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle] to run away.

“Because he was holding a gun, we could not attempt to arrest him,” said the eyewitnesses.