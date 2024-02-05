3.5 million users now on ECG PowerApp - ECG Boss

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 05 - 2024 , 14:03

A total of 3.5 million electricity customers are currently using the PowerApp introduced by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, who disclosed this on Monday morning in a radio interview on Accra-based Peace FM, said when the app was introduced about two-years ago, it had only about 250,000 users.

For him, the app was attracting more customers because of its user-friendliness which has made it easier for customers to access ECG’s services from the comfort of their homes.

Mr Mahama appealed to all customers of the company to cooperate with the company in its nationwide meter audit exercise.

He said ECG as a service provider would continue to introduce innovative services to make its easier for customers to access their services without encountering any challenge.

He, however, urged customers to use the right channels in dealing with the company, noting that some customers who speak badly of the company mostly engage middlemen when dealing with the company.

The ECG boss also indicated that the company does not sell its meters to customers and that the company only charges for service connection fees.

He said anyone who wishes to get a meter must use the company’s mobile app or visit their offices to get their meters than using “middlemen.”

He said those who use middlemen in getting meters tend to pay more money than the actual amount charged for the same services.

Mr Mahama said there are meters in the company’s custody, urging individuals who have paid for meters to visit the company’s offices to get their meters.

"We don't sell meters," he said, adding "We recoup the cost of the meter over a period of time. It’s not an instant sale."

He explained that because they don’t sell meters, that is why they write on the meter, "Property of the Electricity Company of Ghana."

Mr Mahama further admonished customers to be careful when dealing with people who claimed to be ECG staff.