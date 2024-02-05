Girl-child education foundation for thriving nation – Samira Bawumia

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 05 - 2024 , 14:01

The Second Lady of the Republic, Mrs. Samira Bawumia has underscored the importance of girl-child education in nation-building.

Mrs Bawumia was speaking as the special guest of honour at the 70th anniversary celebration and Speech and Prize-giving Day of the Ola Girls Senior High School (SHS) at Ho in the Volta Region on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

“In the context of nation development, girl-child education cannot be overstated. It is the bedrock upon which we build resilient communities, innovative societies and a thriving nation,” she said.

She further said: “educating a girl is not just about imparting knowledge, but it is about igniting a flame of empowerment, resilience and transformation that burns through generations.”

Women empowerment

Mrs Bawumia, who is noted for championing the empowerment of women and education in Ghana also praised government’s Free SHS policy, which she said “had been a game changer, particularly for our girls who, historically, have faced barriers to accessing education, including financial constraints.”

She said the policy has been timely because since its inception girl-child enrolment has increased by a whopping 11 per cent percent.

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Bawumia encouraged the students to be determined and committed to their goals adding said she was optimistic about their future.

“The world, indeed, is your oyster. I have faith in your abilities to go forth and make your families and the nation proud”, she said.

Ola at 70

The Ola SHS is an all-girls school which was established in Ho in the Volta Region in February 1954 by the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles.

The school is one of the most prestigious all-girls educational institution in Ghana. They have churned out a lot of accomplished women, who are performing exceptionally in their various fields of endeavour.