Eastern Region: Drug abuse going up - Narcotics Control Commission

The Eastern Regional office of the Narcotics Control Commission has organised sensitisation programmes to educate students and corporate bodies in the region on drug abuse and its resultant effects.
The Commission partnered with the Ghana Education Service (GES), Municipal and District Assemblies, and corporate bodies in the region to embark on the exercise.
Schools such as Pope John, GNASS, SDASS, OMESS, and KOTECH all benefited from the training, whereas corporate bodies, including the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), MTN, and ZENITH bank’s staff also benefiting.
An officer with the Drug Demand Reduction Department of the Commission, Ms Irene Okyere in presentation said substance abuse such as cannabis, toffees laced with cannabis, D10, and sniffing of glue were on the high in the region, particularly among the youth.
She said if the situation was not checked, it could lead to substance use disorders, premature deaths and criminalities, cautioning individuals engaged in such practices to refrain from it.
She also expressed concern that “some of the corporate workers often times managed stress from their jobs with drugs,” a situation she explained could affect them in the long run.
For Ms Okyere, the Narcotics Control Commission would continue to sensitise people on the dangers drugs and substance abuse present, noting that over the years, the Commission had been partnering with stakeholders to educate and raise awareness on substance abuse in the country.
She explained that as part of further efforts to help prevent drug abuse in the region, the Eastern Regional office of the Commission would roll out drug awareness clubs both for in-school and out-school youth.
The clubs, she noted, would help nurture the children of school going age to live their lives devoid of drug abuse and misuse.
For Ms Okyere, the fight against drugs cannot be won by only the Commission, calling on all stakeholders, particularly parents and teachers to help the Commission in that regard.