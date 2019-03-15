Drug suspect in police grip

A Suspected drug dealer, Toufik Adams, 34, has been arrested by the Abokobi and Ayi Mensah District Police Command on a tip off.
The suspect was arrested at 10 p.m. on March 12, 2019, at a spot close to the Pantang Village, near Abokobi.
Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Abokobi/Ayi Mensah District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Mr Edward Tetteh, said the police patrol team had a tip off that Adams was in possession of suspected narcotics.
Items found
He said the police found a slab of dried leaves, a number of seeds and an unspecified quantity of some powdery substance in a blue polythene bag in the possession of Adams.
Mr Tetteh said the police suspected all the items were Indian hemp.
He said the police also found five pairs of scissors and two metal leave crushers when further checks were conducted in a kiosk which served as Adam’s place of abode.
Appeal
During interrogation, Mr Tetteh said Adams told the police that he received the items from Hohoe in the Volta Region through the driver of a commercial vehicle.
He is said to have also told the police that he would be able to identify the driver but he could not provide his name.
Mr Tetteh said the police had since commenced investigations into the case.
He also appealed to the public to help the police flush out such miscreants from their communities by giving information on them.