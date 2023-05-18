Don't interfere in chieftaincy matters - Amanfrom chief appeals to politicians

Haruna Yussif May - 18 - 2023 , 11:02

The chief of Amanfrom, a farming community in the Okere District in the Eastern Region, Nana Tete Odwokwao III, has called on politicians not to interfere in chieftaincy matters.

That, he explained, would help bring honour to chieftaincy stools, oaths sworn by chiefs, ancestors and the trust of the people.

The interference by politicians has the tendency to bring about disunity among legitimate people who are rightful people to occupy the thrones.

Nana odwokwao made the call at his coronation at Amanfrom in the Okere District in the Eastern Region last Tuesday.

Colourful event

The colourful event was attended by dignitaries such as the Okere Municipal Chief Executive (DCE), Daniel Kenneth, who represented the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

Also present were other chiefs notably among them was the Gyantuahene of Tutu in the Akuapem Traditional Area, Nana Asante Darko, who is also the Nkosuohene of Ahenkroase.

Nana Odwokwao was enstooled last week Saturday (May 1, 2023 ) to succeed the ailing Nana Odwokwao II who could not perform the functions of a chief due to his current health condition.

Education

On education, Nana Odwokwao stated that since the global world was changing and education had become the bedrock of growth and development of every nation, he would bring on board non-governmental organisation (NGOs) and other governmental interventions to establish vocational training schools in the area to train those interested.

That, he noted would enhance the standard of living of the people which would reduce rural urban migration that had drained the area of it's youth.

Health

With regard to health, Nana Odwokwao pledged to hold periodic meetings with the healthcare management committee in the town to improve healthcare.

Touching on social vices and teenage pregnancy, the chief said he would be organising seminars and fora for young women in the town and invite distinguished ladies of experience to educate them on what to do to improve their future life or dreams.

He also asked the people to monitor young girls in the town to ensure that they did not go wayward but adequately prepared to grow and take over from the aged.

DCE speaks

The Okere District Chief Executive (DCE), Daniel Kenneth, said the people should rally behind the new chief to bring more development projects to the town and its surrounding areas.

He said the people had to respond to any call by the chief in a bid to addressing the challenges of the town either through development projects or discussions that would promote unity and well-being of the people.

Mr Kenneth assured the chief of the assembly's support as well as that of Mr Botwe to improve the lives of the youth in the area.