Dismissed Jasikan Judge denies allegations of improper conduct in divorce case

GraphicOnline Dec - 06 - 2023 , 08:08

Allegations of misconduct leading to the dismissal of Jasikan Circuit Court Judge Alfred Kwabena Asiedu have been refuted by the former jurist.

The Judicial Service terminated Justice Asiedu's position following an investigation into inappropriate conduct during a divorce case he presided over.

In response to the claims made by petitioner Singari Diana Sadia, Justice Asiedu vehemently denied any wrongdoing, labelling the accusations as a product of the petitioner's "illusioned imagination."

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, conveyed the dismissal in a letter, prompting the judge to contest the allegations in a written response to the Judicial Service.

Justice Asiedu, in his letter, asserted, "Every material allegation made in the petition is false and clearly made out of the figment of the illusioned imagination of the petitioner."

He further denied soliciting money from Sadia and alleged that a staff member from the Dambai District Court assisted in formulating the petition against him.

The dismissed judge claimed to have conducted his own investigation, revealing that the petitioner received aid from a Dambai District Court staff member.

He expressed concern that the Complaint Unit staff played a role in facilitating the petition against him.

The background to this controversy dates back to January 16, when Singari Diana Sadia submitted a petition to the Chief Justice, accusing Justice Asiedu of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

The case was subsequently referred to the Judiciary Service's disciplinary committee, which investigated and recommended the judge's dismissal.

In compliance with the Chief Justice's directive, Justice Asiedu has been instructed to surrender all official properties, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary.