Eastern Region Zango communities give to spillage victims

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Dec - 06 - 2023 , 08:12

Zango communities in the Eastern Region have donated a variety of relief items valued at GH¢36,250 to be distributed to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The items which were contributions from the zango communities consisted of 23 bags of rice, eight packs of tin tomatoes, eight packs of frytol oil, one and half bags of gari, three bags of sugar, several bales of used and unused clothes, several footwear, 400 bags of sachet water and bottles of water.

Also included were menstrual pads and diapers.

Presenting the items on the premises of the Asuogyaman District Assembly at Atimpoku near Akosombo last Wednesday for onward delivery to the affected communities, the Eastern Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Yussif Amudani Sulemana, said the donation was in accordance with Islamic teachings, to help those in distress to survive.

Contributions

Alhaji Sulemana explained that in view of that Muslims in the Zango communities had to contribute to come to the rescue but not to look on unconcerned.

He indicated that the items were to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

The Chief Imam appealed to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asuogyaman, Kwame Agyekum, to ensure that the items were given to the actual victims in the communities.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Imam who is also the Chairman of the District and Municipal Imams group, Alhaji Mohammed Mahib Ciiba, said the Holy Quran had stated that the one who would clean the tears of his neighbour would also have his or her own cleaned by the Almighty Allah.

That, according to him, compelled them to support the victims with the relief items.

A representative of the Council of Muslim Chiefs in the region who is also the Mooshie Chief, Alhaji Amadu Mohammed, emphasised the need to support those in distress, since that was enshrined in the tenets of Islam.

He called on fellow Muslims in the region and the diaspora to also support the victims.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asuogyaman, Kwame Agyekum, who received the items on behalf of the victims, said in all, 56 communities were affected by the spillage and that because communities in the district were upstream, they were not seriously affected.

He said communities downstream, however, were seriously affected, especially Mepe, which was entirely flooded with devastating effects on both humans and structures.

Other communities, Mr Agyekum said, were Surveyline, Kokontekpedzi, Kudikorpe, Abume, Budukrom and Atimpoku.

The DCE said now that the flood water was receding, what the victims needed were food items.

Mr Agyekum lauded Muslims in the Zango communities in the region for their contributions to alleviate the suffering of the victims.