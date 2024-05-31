Next article: I’ve had a prophecy of granting BBC an interview after winning TGMA Artiste of the Year-Nacee

I have a great voice to be nominated in TGMA Male Vocal category –Ras Kuuku

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 31 - 2024 , 18:46

GHANAIAN Reggae/Dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku believes his vocal prowess and delivery are unmatched so he finds it difficult to understand why he never makes the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Male Vocal nomination list, ever since he started filing entries five years ago.

Well, his complain may seem a tad late as the awards ceremony comes off tomorrow, June 1, but the Nwasina singer couldn’t help but express his deep disappointment and frustration at the awards scheme and its organisers, Charterhouse, for what he describes as ‘consistently overlooking him in the Male Vocalist category’.

Ras kuuku, who won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award in 2020, however, added that no one should get it twisted but his concerns were particularly about the Male Vocalist award.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, May 28, Ras Kuuku revealed he has been submitting entries for the Male Vocalist category every year for the past five years, but he is yet to earn a nod, let alone a win.

According to him, he has been unfairly treated over the years despite his impressive discography, including songs such as Wo and Puom Anthem, and his exceptional vocal talent showcased in numerous solo and featured tracks.

"I've been consistently overlooked, particularly in the Male Vocalist category. All the industry people know for a fact that I deserve to be recognised in that category and win for me should not even surprise anyone. I submit my entries for the category but no joy”, he said.

When asked if he has approached the organisers to address his concerns, Ras Kuuku said he had done that but was yet to receive any meaningful feedback.

“Whenever the TGMA nominations are released and I express my opinions, people say I always have something to complain about. Yet, year after year, the question still remains: why doesn't Ras Kuuku get a nomination in the Male Vocalist of the Year category?"

He went on to urge the TGMA board and organisers to prioritise inclusivity, transparency and accountability, stressing "there is still much work to be done to create a more equitable music industry in Ghana, so that talented artistes feel valued and recognised for their contributions.

"TGMA is considered the most prestigious music awards in the country. It has a responsibility to acknowledge and celebrate the hard work and dedication of artistes and other creative individuals and stakeholders in the sector.”

“I believe when they acknowledge and address these issues, the scheme can regain the trust and respect of the music community and continue to be a beacon of excellence in the Ghanaian music industry,” he added.