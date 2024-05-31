Next article: I have a great voice to be nominated in TGMA Male Vocal category –Ras Kuuku

Team Eternity Ghana, King Paluta to perform at TGMA

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 31 - 2024 , 19:20

King Paluta’s Aseda and gospel music group, Team Eternity Ghana’s Defe Defe can arguably pass for the most popular songs in Ghana at the moment.

And on Saturday, June 1, the biggest night to celebrate Ghana’s music, King Paluta and Team Eternity Ghana have been billed by Charterhouse, organisers of TGMA, to perform live for patrons, made up of their fans who have fallen in love with their craft.

King Paluta, has been in the music industry for a number of years but it is his Aseda song that has shot up his relevance in the music space, earning him a spot in the New Artiste of the Year category and others at this year’s TGMA

And for the gospel folks, the name Team Eternity Ghana is definitely ringing loud in their ears as their song, Defe Defe continues to trend on various music platforms.

As at Monday, May 27, the song which had almost a million views was trending number one on You Tube.

The last few weeks has certainly been a streak of successes for Team Eternity Ghana and Saturday will be another moment for them to further ink their names on the minds of music enthusiasts with their energetic performance.

Apart from King Paluta and Team Eternity Ghana, other artistes who will perform at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) where the event will be happening are Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Mr. Drew, Nacee, Amerado, Efya, and Amarae.

This year’s edition of TGMA will not only celebrate its 25th milestone, but also pay tribute to the people, culture, and music of Ghana.

In addition to the performances, the most-anticipated moment of the night is the announcement of the winner of the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

This prestigious accolade recognises the artiste who has made the biggest impact in the industry over the past year, adjudged by the board, academy and the general public.

Winners of thirty (30) categories will be awarded throughout the evening, honouring artistes of various genres, collaborative works, and individual achievements.