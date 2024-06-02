Next article: Otto Addo, Partey gear up for pivotal World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams marries longtime girlfriend Patricia Morales (PHOTOS)

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 02 - 2024 , 01:22

Black Stars and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams married his longtime girlfriend, Patricia Morales, in a beautiful ceremony held on Saturday, June 1, at the Basílica de Begoña in Bilbao, Spain.

The event brought together guests from the football fraternity, including members of the Athletic squad, coaching staff and close friends.

Williams, 29, was surrounded by friends and teammates as he took the vows with Patricia Morales.

The ceremony was an intimate affair with the couple’s closest friends and family gathered to celebrate their love.

Fans and well-wishers also gathered outside the Basílica de Begoña to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds as well as secure autographs from the players in attendance.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams has been excused from the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic after undergoing foot surgery.