Otto Addo, Partey gear up for pivotal World Cup qualifiers

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 01 - 2024 , 11:27

All eyes will be on Black Stars Coach Otto Addo and new captain Thomas Partey as they strive to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The qualifying campaign resumes with two crucial matches: an away game against Mali on Thursday and a home fixture against the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10.

With veteran captain Andre Ayew omitted from the 26-man squad announced last Wednesday, Partey takes on the leadership role, tasked with guiding Ghana to success in these pivotal matches.

Ghana currently sit at the bottom of the Group I table with three points after a win against Madagascar (1-0) and a loss to Comoros (1-0) in the qualifiers played in November last year.

Comoros are top of the table with six points followed by Mali and Madagascar with four and three points, respectively.

These standings present a tough challenge for Coach Addo, but he remains hopeful. Addo has selected a youthful squad, including two debutants, aiming to turn the team’s fortunes around.

Indeed, expectations are high as Ghanaians are looking forward to a successful execution of the World Cup qualifying campaign under the guidance of Coach Addo and leadership of Arsenal star, Partey, who captained the team and scored the decisive goal in the qualifying playoffs with Nigeria in Abuja which guaranteed Ghana a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The squad, currently training at the University of Ghana Stadium, includes goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Jojo Wollacott and Frederick Asare.

The defenders are Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Salisu, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Mumin, Alexander Djiku, Alidu Seidu and Tariq Lamptey

Midfielders also include Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Salis Samed, Ibrahim Sulemana,Thomas Partey, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu and Abu Francis while Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Osman Kamaldeen Sumenana and Brandon Thomas-Asante will play as forwards.