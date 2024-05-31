Next article: Madonna fan accuses her of exposing concertgoers to ‘pornography without warning’ at shows in lawsuit

I’ve had a prophecy of granting BBC an interview after winning TGMA Artiste of the Year-Nacee

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 31 - 2024 , 18:04

Gospel singer Nacee, born Nana Kwaku Osei, has said that the Telecel Ghana Music Awards says that he is grabbing the TGMA Artiste of the Year award with faith after receiving a prophecy of granting BBC an interview after the awards.

In an interview on Prime Morning, the ‘Aseda’ composer explained that hos contenders except King Promise had had a chance of winning the slot in the previous editions.

Therefore, it would not be exceptional if any of them were crowned winners of this year’s edition.

“In fact, the Ghana Music Awards will have more reach or exposure if I win Artiste of the Year because it’s normal if any of my contenders win, and it’s not news. Nacee winning Artiste of the Year is where the news is.”

He added that he has had a prophecy of granting an interview to the BBC after winning the award. This will give him the opportunity to mention Charter House, which he believes will add to the publicity of the event.

He is confident of clinching the award because he has faith that he was born out of greatness, as indicated in the word of God. So, he is claiming the award with faith.

“I’ve said that if I win Artiste of the Year, the BBC will interview me, and I’ll mention Charterhouse,” he said.

Nacee has earned four nominations in this year’s TGMA, including Gospel Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Artiste of the Year. He says all the categories are worth deserving, and he believes he will win all of them.

This year's Artiste of the Year award has Nacee, King Promise, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, and 2023 winner Black Sherif for the crown when the event comes off on Saturday, June 1 at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).