Next article: TGMA25: It's sizzling red hot on the carpet!

Featured

It feels extra special this year-King Promise on TGMA

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 01 - 2024 , 22:25

Terminator hit-maker, King Promise says this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards feels extra special for him.

Advertisement

Speaking with AJ Sarpong on the red carpet, King Promise, who has been tipped as one of the two strongest contenders for his year’s ultimate Artiste of the Year award mentioned that he is very happy to contribute his quota.

“It feels extra special this year. Ghana music is moving forward and I’m happy to contribute my quota,” he said.

King Promise was the opening act for tonight’s show. He is facing a great rivalry from gospel singer Nacee, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, and Stonebwoy.

Related article: King or 1Gad, who sits on TGMA throne?