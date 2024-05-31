Featured

Gifty Afenyi Dadzie, Ama Governor among 182 new lawyers called to the Bar

Justice Agbenorsi May - 31 - 2024 , 23:25

Media practitioner and former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Gifty Afenyi Dadzie was part of the 182 newly qualified lawyers who were inducted into legal profession on Friday (May 31, 2024).

Also among the fresh lawyers was social media personality, Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, who was denied entry to the bar on two occasions by the General Legal Council following a complaint about her “conduct”.

Speaking to the media after joining the bar, Gifty Afenyi Dadzie said the knowledge acquired would enhance her contribution towards the Ghana’s democracy.

The former member of Council of State, who commenced her legal education at the University of London and continued her post call at the Ghana School of Law, said at her age, the journey to joining the bar has been difficult.

She urged the public not to back off on their dreams adding: “When you think you’re failing, persevere and God will see you through."

“For me this is the doing of the lord and it’s marvelous in our sight”, she said.

Call

The call to the bar is in pursuant to Section 7 of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32) which states that “The General Legal Council shall from time to time hold formal meetings at which duly qualified applicants shall be enrolled and called to the bar, but the Council may at their discretion dispense with the formalities under this section in any particular case”.

The event was witnessed by friends, family and well-wishers of the inductees.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo led the new lawyers to take the oath of the legal profession and also declare an undertaking that enjoins them to practise the profession in accordance with the prescribed code of conduct and rules.

Present at the event were the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Diana Asonaba Dapaah; President of the Ghana Bar Association, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, Director of the Ghana School of Law (GSL), Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, and other superior court judges.

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, admonished the fresh lawyers not to take shortcuts in pursuit of justice for their clients.

That, she said would help increase the competence in the legal profession.

“You cannot take shortcuts or assume that the rights and interests of those you serve can be rescued without proper preparation.

“The legal profession demands a high level of expertise and we owe a debt to put in all the preparatory hard work, and seek assistance where necessary, in order to deliver quality justice,” the Chief Justice said at the mini call to the bar.