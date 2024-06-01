Featured

TGMA25: It's sizzling red hot on the carpet!

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jun - 01 - 2024 , 22:03

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards(TGMA) red carpet is abuzz with fashionable celebrities from the movie, music and fashion industries.

The event, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, has drawn a constellation of stars, including Harold Amenyah, Fiifi Coleman, Nathaniel Attoh, Crystal Aryee, Jon Germain, Lydia Forson, Aunty Linda, KOD, Adina, and Lordina The Soprano, among others.

The fashion stakes are high, with the celebrities strutting their stuff in their finest and most extravagant outfits. The red carpet is a mixture of colours, styles, and designs, with each celebrity trying to outdo the other in the fashion department.

The event, which is being held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, has been dubbed "Ghana Music's Biggest Night" and "The Most Anticipated Event.

The awards ceremony will recognise the best in Ghanaian music, with thirty categories up for grabs.

The competition is fierce, with musicians having raised the bar with their talent, creativity, and ingenuity.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards is powered by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, Guinness, Captain Morgan, Closeup, British Council, and other media partners.

Stay tuned for more updates on the event, including the winners and the fashion highlights.

See pictures below:

Media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko popularly known as KOD

MC Versace

More soon...