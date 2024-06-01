Next article: It feels extra special this year-King Promise on TGMA

Nacee Wins Best Gospel Song at TGMA25

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jun - 01 - 2024 , 23:51

Ghanaian gospel singer Nacee has won his first award for Best Gospel Song of the Year at the ongoing Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Nacee's winning song, Aseda, has been a huge success and is still topping charts in 2024 and he beat nominees contenders like Patience Nyarko, Mabel Okyere, Perez Muzik, Piesie Esther, Scott Evans, and Diana Hamilton .

Accepting the award, the singer cum producer extended gratitude to fans and music enthusiasts for supporting his journey

He said: "I am grateful to you all for voting for me and not waiting for Charterhouse to ask if you voted enough for me to win."

Nacee is also nominated for the Artiste of the Year award, among other categories

Held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, the ceremony celebrated 25 years of recognising the best in Ghanaian music.