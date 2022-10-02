fbpx

Customers can purchase power from vending points, ECG working to restore app

BY: Benjamin Xornam Glover
Customers can purchase power from vending points, company still working to restore app - ECG
Customers can purchase power from vending points, company still working to restore app - ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has resolved challenges encountered by third-party vending points.

The company is therefore urging customers facing challenges related to the pre-payment metering system to utilise the third-party vendors to purchase electricity credits.

Related Articles

ECG audits system - Fears cyber attack

ECG prepaid central database hacked?

Why ECG prepaid customers are unable to top-up



The ECG in a statement on Saturday, October 1, 2022, said its District offices will remain open on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 9.00am - 4.00pm. to attend to customers.

The statement said ECG was also working assiduously to restore the Power App for an improved and seamless service provision.

Read the entire statement below;