Customers can purchase power from vending points, ECG working to restore app

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has resolved challenges encountered by third-party vending points.
The company is therefore urging customers facing challenges related to the pre-payment metering system to utilise the third-party vendors to purchase electricity credits.
Related Articles
ECG audits system - Fears cyber attack
ECG prepaid central database hacked?
Why ECG prepaid customers are unable to top-up
The ECG in a statement on Saturday, October 1, 2022, said its District offices will remain open on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 9.00am - 4.00pm. to attend to customers.
The statement said ECG was also working assiduously to restore the Power App for an improved and seamless service provision.
Read the entire statement below;